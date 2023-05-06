Saturday, May 6, 2023
Coronado Cays Yacht Club Celebrates Opening Day With a Circus

Elsie Hammond
   The Coronado Cays Yacht Club (CCYC) celebrated its 51st Annual Opening Day on Saturday, May 6. The weather has been temperamental the last few months with much rain and dark clouds in southern California. Fortunately, the club lucked out with a beautiful day – fluffy clouds and plenty of sunshine. It was a perfect setting to parade 21 resplendent boats in San Diego Bay in front of the CCYC members and VIP guests, like our Mayor Pro Tempore Tanaka, who were clad in nautical and patriotic navy, blue, and red attire.

This year’s theme is ‘Under the Big Top’ and there were boats fully decked out with club members dressed as ringmasters, lions, clowns, and trapeze artists.

Commodore Dave Murree officially started the circus celebration with a welcome speech and a shot from the Commodore’s cannon that reverberated across the water. He was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem, invocation, recognition of CCYC members who’ve passed away, and recognition of various dignitaries and club staff. The ceremony concluded with the handing out of several club awards.

Rear Commodore Kevin Brenden and his wife Lisa.

Guests mingled outdoors overlooking one of the most beautiful views in Coronado while being served a full lunch prepared by Chef Illi and her team. Plenty of free cocktails such as mimosas and margaritas added to the gaiety of the event. The festivities started at 9am and last into the evening with music and dancing.

The Opening Day circus ended with a viewing of the Kentucky Derby to root on the 3-year-old thoroughbreds in the one and quarter mile fight for the crown. Never let it be said the CCYC doesn’t know how to have fun!



