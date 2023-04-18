CREA Hosts Clothing Drive and CWC Hosts Shredding Event – April 22

SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 800 ORANGE AVE

UNION BANK BACK PARKING LOT

8-11am: CREA CARES is collecting gently used men’s clothing/jacked/hats, toiletries, new socks/skivvies, blankets and books to benefit the Alpha Project.

10am-12pm: Coronado Woman’s Club is holding a shredding event, cost is $8 per box or bag, to fund scholarships for high school students.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8 am to 11 am, the Coronado Real Estate Association’s CREA CARES will host a collection drive to support the Alpha Project, a local nonprofit human services organization, and is requesting donation items be dropped off at the Union Bank Parking Lot at 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.

The mission of the Alpha Project is to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery, and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. Alpha Project operates numerous programs serving over 4,000 people daily. The agency has created over 600 units of affordable rental housing projects and sponsored home ownership programs.

There is an influx of people needing housing. The Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that has an outreach center located 1.5 miles across the Bridge called the Temporary Bridge Shelter. Donations Online may be made directly to the Alpha Project (https://www.alphaproject.org/donate/gift-of-money). Monetary donations by check can be made payable to: The Alpha Project, Tax ID 33-02-15585.

Donation Items Needed:

Men’s gently used clothing

Shoes

Blankets

Hygiene Items

New socks

New underwear

“The community of Coronado is very generous in helping others and it is perfect timing for CREA to have a collection as people do their Spring cleaning around this time. CREA would like to thank the wonderful community of Coronado for their heart and compassion for helping others,” said Debbie Giometti, CREA President.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm, the Coronado Woman’s Club, a local non-profit, is requesting your support of their shredding event which will raise funds towards scholarships program for high school students.

Bring your shredding to the event and for $8 per bag or box, they offer a Certificate of Destruction and you can view the shredding on-site at the Union Bank parking lot, 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.





