1922 Club Blooms Big and Bright: Hollywood-Themed Flower Show Party Steals the Scene

Christine Van Tuyl
More than 400 community members, glammed up in their Hollywood best, trickled into the tents at Spreckels Park where the space had been transformed into a red-carpet worthy affair. Champagne bottles popped, music from a five-piece band floated over the air as guests nibbled on savory eats and took in the festive scene.

“It’s hard to believe we were in the middle of Spreckels Park, it felt like a completely different space,” said Colby Freer, who planned the party on behalf of the Coronado Floral Association. “It’s an honor to take such a beautiful tradition of 101 years and transform the the park into something magical.”

Guests were treated to champagne from Jolie upon arrival and treats and goodies from Lil’ Piggies, Buona Forchetta and Sopas Perico. The Cheese Lady and the Coronado Bread Company offered up delicious nibbles, while Gelato Paradiso served up spoonfuls of gelato.

Vom Fass mixed up a lavender tequila cocktail, while Attitude Brewing poured award-winning craft beers. Captain Jack Shellfish Company shucked scrumptious oysters, and URT sponsored a whisky tasting. Guests were also treated to wine from High Tide and spirits from Trust Me Vodka.

 “The party is a great opportunity for our community and vendors to come together and be a part of a long-standing tradition,” said Freer. “And thanks to the 1922 Club committee for their generous time and amazing ideas.”

Marilyn Monroe and Maverick were also meandering through the gardens, chatting with guests and posing for pictures.

Once the band wrapped up, local DJ Tricia Lynn Naval took the stage and guests kicked off their shoes and danced the night away on the grass.

“It’s one of the best parties of the year,” said guest Tania Luviano. “I can’t wait for next year.”

For more info about the Coronado Floral Association, visit coronadoflowershow.com.

 



Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

