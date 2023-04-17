1922 Club Blooms Big and Bright: Hollywood-Themed Flower Show Party Steals the Scene

More than 400 community members, glammed up in their Hollywood best, trickled into the tents at Spreckels Park where the space had been transformed into a red-carpet worthy affair. Champagne bottles popped, music from a five-piece band floated over the air as guests nibbled on savory eats and took in the festive scene.

“It’s hard to believe we were in the middle of Spreckels Park, it felt like a completely different space,” said Colby Freer, who planned the party on behalf of the Coronado Floral Association. “It’s an honor to take such a beautiful tradition of 101 years and transform the the park into something magical.”

Guests were treated to champagne from Jolie upon arrival and treats and goodies from Lil’ Piggies, Buona Forchetta and Sopas Perico. The Cheese Lady and the Coronado Bread Company offered up delicious nibbles, while Gelato Paradiso served up spoonfuls of gelato.

Vom Fass mixed up a lavender tequila cocktail, while Attitude Brewing poured award-winning craft beers. Captain Jack Shellfish Company shucked scrumptious oysters, and URT sponsored a whisky tasting. Guests were also treated to wine from High Tide and spirits from Trust Me Vodka.

“The party is a great opportunity for our community and vendors to come together and be a part of a long-standing tradition,” said Freer. “And thanks to the 1922 Club committee for their generous time and amazing ideas.”

Marilyn Monroe and Maverick were also meandering through the gardens, chatting with guests and posing for pictures.

Once the band wrapped up, local DJ Tricia Lynn Naval took the stage and guests kicked off their shoes and danced the night away on the grass.

“It’s one of the best parties of the year,” said guest Tania Luviano. “I can’t wait for next year.”

For more info about the Coronado Floral Association, visit coronadoflowershow.com.





