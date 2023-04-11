“People Will Talk” Next CIFF Student Classic Film Series – April 16

The Coronado Island Film Festival will present “People Will Talk” for the fourth
screening in its Student Classic Film Series.
The screening will take place on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 beginning at 1pm. The event takes place in the Coronado Library Winn Room and is free for middle and high schoolers. Parents/grandparents/guardians welcome, but no adult may attend without a student.
In the wake of a series of Oscar nominated and Oscar winning films and screenplays, Director Joseph Mankiewicz adapted the screenplay for this 1951 film, People Will Talk, from the Curt Goetz play; a story first adapted on film in 1950, in Germany, as Doctor Praetorius. Exercising his legendary skill with urbane, witty dialogue, Mankiewicz’s adaptation was nominated by the Writers Guild of America as Best Written American Comedy. For those screening the film, however, this begs a question: Is this movie a comedy (romantic or otherwise)? Mankiewicz’s genre-busting screenplay combines comedic, dramatic and mystery elements to examine the conflict between what modern medicine had become, set against this purpose: that the calling of medicine is ‘to make sick people well.’ While doing so, Mankiewicz uses his rapier-like wit to take on the “staid state” of American academia, not so subtly suggesting that the academy’s obsession with reputation and its self-inflated sense of importance as gatekeepers of the professions often contributes to failure in the very vocations for which it claims to prepare graduates.
Cary Grant turns in a velvety smooth leading man performance, combining, as Grant was uniquely known for, dramatic/comic/romantic elements, as Dr. Praetorius. The movie features a number of wonderful veteran character actors, including Hume Cronyn, Margaret Hamilton, Walter Slezak, and a memorably stoic performance by Finlay Currie as Mr. Shunderson, Dr. Praetorius’ mysteriously constant companion. Mr. Shunderson’s climatic retelling of his incredible life story ushers in one of the sweetest and emotionally uplifting surprise endings in Hollywood history.
People Will Talk is the fourth screening in the 2023 CIFF Student Classic Film Series, which runs through the end of May. Screenings are free, but reservations are strongly recommended. For more information and reservations go to coronadofilmfest.com, select the “Year-Round” drop-down menu and “Student Classic Program.”