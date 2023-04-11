Music Makers of the 101st Coronado Flower Show

The Show goes on! The 101st Coronado Flower Show, that is.

For 2023, every feature of the Flower Show has been curated to continue the experience of last year’s stunning 100th celebration. As in years past, a diversity of vendors, culinary victuals, demonstrations, and workshops will give visitors plenty to do, along with one of its biggest hits, the beer and wine garden.

This year however, a few things may be a bit different, and one example is the music. While plants are the unquestionable stars, the Flower Show wouldn’t be complete without its musical performances. Playing second string is not a bother to the musicians, though, as their music creates a more immersive experience for visitors throughout both days.

The Chair of this year’s Music Committee, Tricia Lynn Naval, explains that, “Since the Flower Show is Coronado’s longest running tradition of over 100 years, I thought it most appropriate to highlight its local music scene. It’s a big celebration in our town and I believe that showcasing local musicians, singers, and performers brings our community together.”

Naval serves as the perfect choice to provide that experience. Both teacher and musician, she plays with both the Coronado Ukulele Club and Suenamis, and performs solo about town. Singing her praises, CFS Chair Jessica Mushovic sums up her strategy by noting that, “There’s more than a few surprises up her sleeve. Beyond our beloved traditions, she’s added performances for those who arrive early at the entrance, and stacked the gazebo once the show has opened. We are beyond lucky to highlight our local talents at this amazing community event.”

Last year’s 100th Flower Show anniversary and return from the pandemic saw extremely long lines at opening time. While the 101st show might not garner quite as many attendees, Naval has their comfort in mind. Music will be the very first experience for visitors, before they even enter the show. Lifting the mood of those caught in lines, local flamenco guitarist Jennifer Franks, who performs at the Brigantine and Emerald C Gallery, will provide musical sustenance on both days for those queuing at the entrance.

Ensuring the show’s performances proceed without a hitch, Music Committee member Paul Schlomann will coordinate the audio for all the music performers, as well as assisting Naval. The music would not go on without his knowledge and sound equipment.

Kicking off the Opening Event inside will be the National Anthem sung by the Coronado Middle School Choir, led by director, teacher, and local performer, Linda Kullman. This will be their first time performing at the Flower Show, and Kullman shares how excited they are to perform, despite being a bit nervous coming back from two years of no practice after Covid. However, they have bounced right back, no doubt helped by Kullmann, who just last year received a Creative Leader Award for teaching Performing Arts at Coronado Middle School, Silver Strand Elementary, and Village Elementary.

The CSM Choir will be followed on Saturday by the Coronado Concert Band, conducted by Fred Lee. According to Phil Imming, President and Founder, the show’s theme will be supported with music by Disney, Pixar, and other Hollywood film genres. Bring the kids for this!

Ending the day’s lineup will be the Coronado Ukulele Club, founded and directed by Tricia Lynn Naval. The local group of strummers with the mission to spread “More Music and More Love,” will offer a variety of lively, feel-good tunes that will serve as the perfect pick-up for the after-lunch crowd.

Then begins an evening of music and dancing under the starlight as the 1922 Club commences with Ross Rizzo and T’s Hollywood Cats. Formerly known as the Spring Fling and Bloom Bash, it serves as the Flower Show’s largest fund-raising event.

Sunday opens with Coronado Big Band’s music of James Bond and other Hollywood films, followed by the first performance of the Crown City Chorale, Coronado’s newest community chorus, which will perform three numbers.

The finale features a surprise lineup of vocalists and another first: musicians well-known on their own, but playing together for the first time. Jake Lyons, a 17-year-old acoustic guitar player known for mellow songs who plays at Garage Buona Forchetta, will perform alongside Gonzo (aka Michael Gonzalez), a fan favorite from the Del with an easy-going energy and impressive collection of songs. Both will be joined by Sue Shirey and Tricia Lynn Naval, two members of the Suenamis, a 6-piece rock band. This unique and talented lineup of musicians will create the perfect culmination for the 101st Flower Show.

Sara Stillman, President of the Coronado Flower Association, explains it perfectly: “One of our missions is to contribute to the continued beautification of Coronado, and it’s wonderful that we are accomplishing that goal through the music under the gazebo this year.”

The 2023 Coronado Flower Show takes place April 15 (1pm-5pm) and 16 (10am-4pm) at Spreckels Park. CFA members

