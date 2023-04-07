Friday, April 7, 2023
Naval Special Warfare Operators Demonstrate Safety, Teamwork and Fitness to Coronado Students

3 min.
Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators and Village Elementary School students play a game of tug of war during a community relations event. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators volunteered for a community relations (COMREL) event for Village Elementary School students at Coronado High School, Wednesday.

The COMREL brought together NSW operators and approximately 100 students to highlight safety, fitness, and teamwork among the youth.

“It’s really rewarding to be here,” said Cmdr. Mason Jones, an officer assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command. “The energy and camaraderie of the children during the team-building exercises made this a memorable day for everyone involved.”

Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators perform a safety brief for Village Elementary School students during a community relations event. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

NSW operators provided a fun, educational and team-building Navy SEAL physical training event for the children of Coronado Village Elementary school to foster good relations between Naval Special Warfare and the local community.

The event started with a safety brief that encouraged children to look out for their classmates and was followed by warmup exercises and calisthenics.

Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators participate in a community relations event for Village Elementary School students. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

“It is an honor and privilege to have our hometown SEALs lead the workout today for our Village Elementary students,” said Dr. Heidi Bergener, Village Elementary School principal. “Our Village students will remember this day and how excited and proud they felt during their workout and that’s what it’s all about. Who better to lead our students than our SEAL heroes!”

Team-building exercises consisted of relay races, medicine ball pushes, and animal walks and concluded with a tug-of-war competition between different grades and the NSW operators.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces throughout the event made it all worth it,” said Jones. “Being able to interact and see them overcome adversity while cheering for their friends embodied the spirit of NSW operators.”

The event ended with a question-and-answer session where NSW operators encouraged students to consider the SEAL career path.

“It was heartwarming to observe a little girl ask if she could become a SEAL one day and tell her ‘yes’,” said Jones.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

