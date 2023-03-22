Coronado High School Senior Saxton Sylvester Receives Air Force Academy Nomination

Coronado High School senior Saxton Sylvester was among 29 high school students nominated for appointment to a military service academy by Rep. Scott Peters in California’s 50th Congressional District. Sylvester was nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.

“I chose the Air Force out of all the academies because I like the fact that they have an emphasis on making and using new technology. They are always among the first to research and jump on new things,” he shared. “My goal is either to fly helicopters or RPA’s (remotely piloted aircraft).”

“The interview with Congressman Peters office was intimidating. I was at the end of a long table with members of the Interview Committee around the table asking questions,” Sylvester said of the nomination process.

He submitted his application last fall and interviewed with Congressman Peters’ Academy Selection Board in December. Nominations were announced in January and he received his official acceptance at the Air Force Academy on March 20th.

A congressional nomination does not guarantee admittance to an academy, it’s just the first step. “After you get a nomination you still need to apply to the academy. I had to do a fitness test, write two more essays, and do another interview with Air Force Academy admissions,” he shared.

Throughout the process Saxton’s mom has been his mentor. “She went to the Naval Academy, so she told me all about getting in and what it’s like going to an academy. We talked a lot about it before I made my decision,” he said.

Nominations are based on a ‘whole person’ evaluation. Factors such as academic achievement, extra-curricular activity, leadership skills, physical aptitude, character, motivation, and a personal interview.

In a statement releasing the names of the nominees, Congressman Peters stated, “This group of exceptional students from San Diego will continue our local military and veteran history. The parents of these nominees should be extremely proud of the extraordinary, service-minded, and patriotic young Americans they have raised. Congratulations to all.”

Saxton plays varsity football, track, and rugby for the Islanders and has attended Coronado Schools since kindergarten. He has two older sisters who are currently attending college and law school.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

