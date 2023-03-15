Giveaway: Enter for Chance to Win Two Tickets to “Company” at Coronado Playhouse (March 18th)

Win two front row tickets to see “Company” at the Coronado Playhouse on Saturday, March 18th at 8pm. HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by March 17th by 5pm. Winners will be notified by March 17th at 8pm.

About “Company” – The Musical

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical “Company” plays out through a series of vignettes as Bobby reflects on his past relationships and the marriages of his friends. Can a birthday wish manifest the perfect partner? Audiences are sure to enjoy the company of the big personalities in this timeless show. The story’s universal themes of love and longing, marriage and mistakes, and regret and redemption remain as relevant as ever.

From musical theatre’s most renowned composer, “Company” is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

Directed by Blake McCarty

Music Direction by Michael Tyree

Choreography by Chelsea Zeffiro

March 3 – April 2, 2023

Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sat & Sun Matinee @ 2pm

Visit the Coronado Playhouse website here.

Win two front row tickets to see “Company” at the Coronado Playhouse on Saturday, March 18th at 8pm. HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by March 17th by 5pm.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for other dates and have no cash value.





