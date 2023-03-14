Get in on the Ground Floor, Help Shape County’s Housing Blueprint

County officials want San Diegans to help turn a house―or rather, the County’s draft housing blueprint―into a “home” by filling it with their opinions and advice.

San Diegans can take a survey on the County’s Engage San Diego County webpage to help shape the County’s housing blueprint.

The blueprint’s overarching goals were adopted from the San Diego Association of Government’s (SANDAG) Housing Acceleration Program Strategy. They aim to curb the region’s housing crisis by finding ways to build more housing, and more housing around transit hubs; build and retain affordable housing; reduce housing prices overall; and help people afford to stay in their existing homes.

County supervisors approved a draft housing blueprint in December 2022 that was created with public input. But the County would like more public engagement as it works toward a completed plan.

The survey on the Engage San Diego County’s Housing Blueprint site asks people to weigh in on those goals and objectives to help reach them, and to add what they think is missing or should be added to a completed plan.

Home building in San Diego County and many other parts of California haven’t kept up with population growth and housing demand across income levels for decades. That has caused housing costs to skyrocket, making it financially hard, if not impossible, for people to buy, or stay in, homes.

The County has taken numerous actions to add affordable housing in recent years, including announcing a goal last October of working with the City of San Diego to build 10,000 affordable housing units by 2030.

Source: County of San Diego






