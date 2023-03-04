Saturday, March 4, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

San Diego Storytelling Festival – March 18

0 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

2023 Storytelling Festival

It’s back!

The Storytellers of San Diego return to Coronado Public Library for a daylong celebration of all things storytelling on Saturday, March 18. There’s a reason why storytelling has been around for much longer than the written word. Listening to a storyteller is an immersive, enchanting experience not to be missed. This free all-day festival takes over the Library with storytelling for adults and kids, open mic sessions, and a debut performance by the participants of the first-ever Storytelling Institute, a storytelling how-to course for novices.

Watch the Library’s website for a page with the festival schedule and much more information, coming soon.

 

 



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.