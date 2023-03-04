San Diego Storytelling Festival – March 18

It’s back!

The Storytellers of San Diego return to Coronado Public Library for a daylong celebration of all things storytelling on Saturday, March 18. There’s a reason why storytelling has been around for much longer than the written word. Listening to a storyteller is an immersive, enchanting experience not to be missed. This free all-day festival takes over the Library with storytelling for adults and kids, open mic sessions, and a debut performance by the participants of the first-ever Storytelling Institute, a storytelling how-to course for novices.

Watch the Library’s website for a page with the festival schedule and much more information, coming soon.





