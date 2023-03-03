Friday, March 3, 2023
New Curb Bulb-Outs Designed to Increase Pedestrian Safety Crossing Ocean Boulevard

Megan Kitt
Ocean Boulevard bulb-out
A city rendering vs. the finished bulb-outs.

There’s a new addition along Ocean Boulevard in Coronado: bulb-outs jutting from sidewalks at crosswalks, which were completed last summer.

They’re a safety feature; by extending the sidewalk, pedestrians entering the crosswalk are more visible to cars who must yield to them. Without the bulb-outs, parked cars block pedestrians and the crosswalks themselves are less visual. The United States Department of Transportation reports that bulb-outs and other traffic-calming techniques decrease pedestrian collisions.

Recently though, a post and ensuing discussion on a Coronado Facebook group raised questions of safety for cars or cyclists who might hit the bulb-outs, especially when there are no parked cars.

Ocean Boulevard sidewalk bulb-out with no parked cars 2023-02-18

As for Coronado’s bulb-outs, there have been no reported accidents involving a vehicle or bicyclist striking one them, according to Andrea McCullough, Communications & Engagement Officer for the City of Coronado. The city is currently looking into improvements to increase nighttime visibility of the bulb-outs.

Ocean Boulevard sidewalk bulb-out with nearby parked cars 2023-02-18

A Transportation Research Record study found that cities with these features experienced lower vehicle speeds and increased the number of pedestrians who crossed in a designated crosswalk. However, high-visibility crosswalks – including raised pathways and flashing lights – yielded the best safety outcomes, researchers found.

 



Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.

