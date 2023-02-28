Coronado Community READ 2023 Begins This Week!

Coronado Public Library’s 2023 Coronado Community READ starts this week, with programs scheduled around this year’s READ, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, all month.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (author of The Martian and Artemis) tells the story of Ryland Grace, a high school science teacher who wakes up in deep space with no memory of the reason he was sent there. With his crewmates dead and his memories slowly returning, Ryland must solve the mystery of what is threatening our species. Discovering the unexpected, Ryland must put all his skills in science, communication, and teamwork to the test in order to solve the extinction level threat to our species and the universe.

A printable calendar of the month’s Community READ events is available at the Library as well as on its website’s Community READ page: www.coronadolibrary.org/242/Coronado-Community-READ

Some events include:

Project Hail Mary Book Discussions throughout the entire month of March. The first one is Thursday, March 2 at 11 am in the Winn Room.

throughout the entire month of March. The first one is Thursday, March 2 at 11 am in the Winn Room. How Do We Study Space? Talk with Mount Laguna Observatory Director Dr. Robert Quimby on Friday, March 10 at 11 am in the Winn Room.

Talk with Mount Laguna Observatory Director Dr. Robert Quimby on Friday, March 10 at 11 am in the Winn Room. Build and Launch a Rocket with the San Diego Air & Space Museum on Monday, March 20 at 3:30 pm in the Winn Room. This event is for children and registration is required.

with the San Diego Air & Space Museum on Monday, March 20 at 3:30 pm in the Winn Room. This event is for children and registration is required. Stars of Coronado on Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm at Cays Park. Gaze at the stars with the San Diego Astronomy Association.

on Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm at Cays Park. Gaze at the stars with the San Diego Astronomy Association. Finale Concert with the Peter Sprague Beatles Concert Band on Friday, March 31 at 1 pm in the Winn Room.

About the Community READ: Following a months long process recruiting nominations from the public, narrowing down the nominations to the top five via the Community Read Selection Committee, and finally requesting the public vote on the top title, the Library plans and offers programs around the theme of the winning title for a month each year.

The year 2023 marks the seventh year of the Community READ, which strives to strengthen the fabric of the community through the shared reading of a single book. The Library is partnering with the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, the Cultural Arts Commission, the Coronado Historical Association, the Coronado Unified School District, and Bay Books to bring the public these events.





