Best Ways to Try New Drinks in San Diego

America’s Finest City is known for its many wonderful sights and sounds, from beautiful beaches to trendy nightclubs. Visitors – as well as locals – are constantly astounded by the fun and excitement happening all around them.

San Diego is also renowned for its world-class bars and restaurants. Some of the nicer establishments require you to book reservations months in advance. It’s no surprise America’s Finest City is home to some of America’s finest dining and drinking establishments!

Perhaps you’re eager to try all the interesting beers, cocktails, and other drinks that San Diego’s bar and brewery scene has to offer. There’s just one problem: how do you try new drinks at a rate that covers everything without running the risk of having one too many?

The answer is simple: plan ahead! You can go about it in various ways, so long as you have a safe ride home when the fun is done. With this in mind, let’s take a look at six ways to try new drinks in San Diego:

Organize a Night Out

Having a few drinks is most enjoyable when you’re doing so with others. With this in mind, consider planning one or more nights out in the coming weeks. It could be a date night with your partner, catching a televised game with friends at the bar, or a Friday night pub crawl with old college buddies. Doing so allows you to try different beers, cocktails, and shots in a single evening.

Make Every Happy Hour Different

Do you enjoy a nice drink after a hard day’s work? If so, consider giving your favorite bartender a break and stop into a different establishment. Many bars and taverns in San Diego offer signature mixed drinks and specialty craft beers. You might not always find yourself in a place you want to revisit, but the uncertainty is part of the fun! Moreover, some of the scariest-looking bars around town have the friendliest staff and most interesting drinks. You’ll never know unless you go!

Take a Tequila Tour

While Northern California is where you go for fine wine, Southern California is a tequila aficionado’s dream. With this in mind, consider signing up for a San Diego tequila tour through Old Town. Known as the “Birthplace of California’, Old Town San Diego offers historical insights into some of the earliest European settlements in North America. All the while, tour groups get to enjoy some of the best Mexican food in the country, along with samples of some of the state’s finest tequila. Don’t forget to give the margaritas a try; they’re delicious!

Go on a Brewery Tour

When you think of beer towns, you probably think of Milwaukee, St. Louis, and other brewery-dense cities in the American Midwest. But thanks to the rise in craft beer making, other cities are getting in on the action. San Diego is no exception. With several highly-rated craft brewing companies in the area, those looking to expand their happy hour horizons should consider going on one or more brewery tours in the Gaslamp District.

Buddy Up to a Bartender

Who has more knowledge about alcoholic beverages than bartenders? The best ones can make sophisticated drinks blindfolded. They can also make recommendations based on your tastes and preferences. With this in mind, consider striking up a polite conversation with your favorite bartender to learn a thing or two about all the interesting drinks that are out there waiting for you to enjoy.

Ask Around

When looking for leads, it never hurts to ask around. With this in mind, consider asking coworkers, neighbors, and other acquaintances about their favorite types of drinks. You may learn about a cocktail you never knew about or a new craft beer worth trying.

San Diego has no shortage of thrilling things to see and do. It’s also home to some of the best bars and restaurants in the world. Those interested in trying new drinks in San Diego are encouraged to explore these establishments in search of their next favorite beverage.





