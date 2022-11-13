Hotel del Coronado Unveils its 2022 Holiday Program: “Frosted by the Sea”

The iconic Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced its highly anticipated holiday program, an annual tradition among locals and visitors alike. This holiday season, The Del will transform into a winter wonderland Frosted by the Sea with thousands of sparkling lights adorning the hotel’s signature red turrets. The 2022 holiday season also heralds the return of The Del’s famed two-story Christmas tree in the hotel’s restored lobby, plus a new 22-foot ocean-themed tree at Southpointe Lawn. The spectacular oceanfront ice rink at Skating by the Sea® will also return from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, with a portion of proceeds once again benefitting Make-A-Wish® San Diego. The holiday season at The Del will be complete with lavish holiday dining experiences, photos with Santa, holiday movies, and more.

The following activities, food and beverage offerings, celebratory events and packages will be available throughout the 2022 holiday season:

Seaside Holiday Package (Nov. 17-Jan. 1, 2023) – Enjoy the holiday season “Frosted by the Sea” as the Hotel del Coronado dons its most festive trappings of the year this season. The Seaside Holiday Package includes a $150 daily resort credit with each resort room booking (or a $200 daily resort credit for guests staying at Shore House or Beach Village). The daily credit can be used toward dining or activities, including one of The Del’s holiday-themed events (excluding Skating by the Sea).

All holiday events are by reservation only and must be prepaid to confirm. Pricing does not include additional tax, service charges or gratuity. Please visit hoteldel.com or call 619-522-8100 to book.

