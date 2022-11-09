Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Spacious Ocean View One Bedroom in La Princesa Tower

3 min.

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

NEW LISTING:

CORONADO SHORES La Princesa #905:

Check out our new listing in La Princesa Tower (1750 Avenida Del Mundo #905)

Listing Price: $1,595,000
1 Bed / 1 Bath

Stunning and spacious ocean view one bedroom, one bath unit located on the 9th floor of La Princesa Tower. This tastefully renovated beach house is ready for your enjoyment. The unique orientation of the 05 stack showcases breathtaking views overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Point Loma from your private balcony.

If interested, please contact the Koubeserian Group today!

Ryan Koubeserian GRI (CalDRE #01738738) & Ara Koubeserian (CalDRE #00454510)
(619) 339-9736 | (619) 339-2383

VIEW THE 3-D TOUR

 Do you know what your property could sell for? Contact us today for a free opinion of value!

[email protected]  (619) 435-6234

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally sold the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our specialization are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 



Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
