Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Ann Bancroft

The Coronado Unified School District board election could not be more important, for our students or for the community at large. Please vote for qualified candidates committed to putting kids’ education first, and to maintaining non-partisan cooperation and civility at board meetings.

Alexia Palacios-Peters, Stephanie Anderson, Mal Sandie and Renee Cavanaugh would be outstanding trustees.

Ann Bancroft