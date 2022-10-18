Experience the Chills and Thrills of CoSA’s First Haunted House

Everyone recognizes the familiar strains of a circus calliope—beckoning you into the colorful Big Top where thrills and chills await you. Step right up and into the dark tent that has come to Coronado High School this Halloween. Sneak beyond the curtains to unveil the horrors lurking within the shadows of the creepy circus and explore its deadly and destructive secrets. The talented students of Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) have combined to present a haunted attraction from Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday, October 29.

From 6 to 7pm, the creepy carnival is safe for all ages, but after 7pm, a menagerie of monsters and sinister creatures await all those who step inside. This event includes flashing lights, graphic imagery, haze and loud noises. Tickets are $10 at the door near the CHS Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the CoSA conservatories to come together to provide the children of Coronado with a safe, fun Halloween scare,” says MaeAnn Ross, CoSA’s Technical Theatre Production & Design Department Chair. “But it’s just as rewarding to hear the terrified screams of teenagers.”

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is a premier public-school arts conservatory, home to 150 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from all over San Diego in six conservatories including Classical & Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production Design & Management, and Visual Art.

For more information, visit cosasandiego.com .





