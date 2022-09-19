CUSD Candidate Forum Video Available on YouTube

Monday, September 19, 2022
On Saturday, September 17th the community had a chance to meet nine of the 11 candidates in the 2022 election for the four seats open on the CUSD Board of Trustees. Roughly 90 people attended the event in person at the library’s Winn Room, and over 30 viewed the forum live on YouTube. It was a lively afternoon with candidates answering a wide variety of questions concerning our schools.

Dr. Carl Luna served as the moderator and did a wonderful job. Unfortunately, candidates Lisa Meglioli and Mark Scheurer were unable to attend.

You can watch the recorded version at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPmNsGaS49Y

The Coronado Democratic Club hosted this non-partisan, community event that was open to all. The CUSD Parent Teacher Organizations will be hosting another CUSD candidate forum on Tuesday, September 27 in the Coronado High School theater, open to the community.

 

 

 



