Sunday, September 18, 2022
Eagle Scout Project for PAWS: CHS Senior Jay Sullivan

2 min.
By Kaylee Smith
Back row left to right: CHS students Lilly, Jay, Alexis, Nick, and Jack
Front row left to right: Board President Theresa Lighty, (Dog) Nugget, Dr. Daniel Barboar, and Jennifer Stein

Coronado High School senior Jay Sullivan recently completed his Eagle Scout project by building a cat climbing structure for PAWS of Coronado. Jay is a member of Eagle Scout troop 170.  

Jay’s tutor recommended reaching out to Jennifer Stein, who is the Senior Manager of Fund Development for PAWS, to explore ways he could benefit the animal shelter through his project. Together they conjured up a multitude of ideas. Inspired by the growth of cats rescued by the shelter, Jay decided to construct a cat climbing structure.  

Planning the project played a huge role in the architectural creation. A total of 15 hours of planning ensured the safety, precision, and smooth execution during the building phase. With five of his friends participating, they began the undertaking. It was 18 hours divided into measuring, testing PVC pipes, and problem solving with trial and error. The team was persistent in completing the project, with a successful outcome.  

Jay Sullivan and his friends working on the project.

Jay described how the experience challenged him with leadership skills by managing a team. When asked what it was like working with Jay, Jennifer Stein expressed that it was great to brainstorm design ideas together, and for him to learn what it takes to “provide much needed enrichment” for animals.  

Originally from Bay Park, Jay revealed how he connected with Boy Scouts through his middle school. He has loved all the opportunities and activities scouting has opened the doors to. Some highlights he shared ranged from canoeing and scuba diving, to even flying in an airplane with another scout. Jay also importantly explained how most things he can accomplish in scouting is built behind jobs, broadening his knowledge on various career paths. As a senior, his future plans are going to college with a desire to major in biology.  

For more information about PAWS: Click Here

 

 



Kaylee Smith
Kaylee Smith
Kaylee was born and raised in San Diego, becoming an official Coronado local in 2015. As a homeschooler, her life has looked a little different from your average teenager. From cruising amusement parks mid week to attending community college since the age of 14, life as the oldest of five stays full. When not crafting together a story, she loves training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and playing beach volleyball. Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

