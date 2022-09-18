Eagle Scout Project for PAWS: CHS Senior Jay Sullivan

Coronado High School senior Jay Sullivan recently completed his Eagle Scout project by building a cat climbing structure for PAWS of Coronado. Jay is a member of Eagle Scout troop 170.

Jay’s tutor recommended reaching out to Jennifer Stein, who is the Senior Manager of Fund Development for PAWS, to explore ways he could benefit the animal shelter through his project. Together they conjured up a multitude of ideas. Inspired by the growth of cats rescued by the shelter, Jay decided to construct a cat climbing structure.

Planning the project played a huge role in the architectural creation. A total of 15 hours of planning ensured the safety, precision, and smooth execution during the building phase. With five of his friends participating, they began the undertaking. It was 18 hours divided into measuring, testing PVC pipes, and problem solving with trial and error. The team was persistent in completing the project, with a successful outcome.

Jay described how the experience challenged him with leadership skills by managing a team. When asked what it was like working with Jay, Jennifer Stein expressed that it was great to brainstorm design ideas together, and for him to learn what it takes to “provide much needed enrichment” for animals.

Originally from Bay Park, Jay revealed how he connected with Boy Scouts through his middle school. He has loved all the opportunities and activities scouting has opened the doors to. Some highlights he shared ranged from canoeing and scuba diving, to even flying in an airplane with another scout. Jay also importantly explained how most things he can accomplish in scouting is built behind jobs, broadening his knowledge on various career paths. As a senior, his future plans are going to college with a desire to major in biology.

For more information about PAWS: Click Here






