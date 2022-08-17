CUSD Nutrition Program Expands Services; Welcomes Amanda Tarantino As New Registered Dietician

With plans to offer more services to the staff and students at Coronado Unified School District, Child Nutrition Services (CNS) Director Charity Campbell, MS, RD, SNS announced that the department has hired Amanda Tarantino, MDA, RD, SNS as a Registered Dietitian/Supervisor.

“Bringing Amanda onto our team is super exciting. She was an intern with us in 2015 so she is very familiar with our district already but she is coming back with valuable knowledge and experience,” said Campbell.

Tarantino is a San Diego native and graduate of Valhalla High School and SDSU. She earned her Master’s degree in Dietetic Administration from Utah State University. After her internship at CUSD, she worked in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, and most recently as the CNS Director at Lakeside Union School District.

“I fell in love with Coronado when I was here as an intern in 2015 and I’m thrilled to be back. I also live just over the bridge, so the commute is great! I am most looking forward to leading the district’s Wellness Committee and expanding nutrition initiatives and programs that align with the department’s vision to support student, staff and stakeholder wellness.”

Campbell noted that it is rare to have two RDs in one district but that the benefits are huge. “As a department head I spend a lot of time managing, supervising, and evaluating. With Amanda, she can focus on big ideas like new programs and grade level curriculum.” Tarantino agreed, “I am really looking forward to this school year and working with Charity. Right from the get-go we have collaborated and come up with a great comprehensive list of ideas.” The department is planning pilot programs in waste reduction, composting, school gardens, hydroponic farming, curriculum, and personal wellness initiatives throughout the district during the coming school year.

The CNS program at CUSD is expanding for two reasons – California has implemented a statewide Universal Meals Program (all schools are mandated to provide two meals free of charge during each school day to students who request it), and the program has been so successful over the past few years that it can afford to grow.

“I’ve always wanted to provide the dietetics part of it, and support the district staff, but now because we (CNS) are actually making money it’s feasible to do things that we only imagined before,” said Campbell, noting that Tarantino will be a critical piece of the new structure.

Tarantino says she is excited about the opportunity to bring her passion for food and wellness directly to students. “In my spare time I love cooking and trying new recipes. I’ve been making a lot of scratch made pasta, bread, and pizza dough at home. My family is in the food business (owners of Giant Pizza King stores) so I have a lot of exposure to that industry.” She also likes to hike, try new restaurants, and hang out at the beach.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





