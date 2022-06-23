Coronado Hires Tony Winney as Assistant City Manager

The City of Coronado welcomes Tony Winney to its executive team. He will begin his duties as assistant city manager on July 11.

Winney has worked for a number of San Diego area cities, including Carlsbad, Vista and most recently National City, as its assistant city manager. Winney has more than 20 years of experience in state and local government.

“Tony is filling a critical position for us and I am confident that he will hit the ground running,” City Manager Tina Friend said. “His decades of experience in the region and in the areas of budgeting, redevelopment, public works, economic development and labor negotiations will serve Coronado well.”

Winney serves on a variety of boards, including the Cal Cities City Managers Department Diversity and Inclusion Committee and previously as the 2020 International City/County Management Association California president. He also is a prior San Diego County regional co-chair for the Municipal Management Association of Southern California, and was its 2019 recipient of the Excellence in Government Award.

His commitment to public service also includes roles with the cities of La Mesa and Poway. His experience includes a broad range of program areas, including human resources, IT, code enforcement, capital improvement project management, and solid waste and recycling.

“I am very excited to join the City of Coronado’s team,” Winney said. “I look forward to working together with the City Council, City Manager, staff and community partners to further enhance Coronado’s exceptional quality of life. The City is truly a one-of-a-kind place and I feel blessed to serve the residents of Coronado.”

Winney has a master’s degree in Public Administration from San Diego State University, and enjoys hiking, reading and spending time with his family, including his two children ages 11 and 7. He strongly believes in making local government inclusive, transparent and accessible for everyone.





