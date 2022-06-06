Monday, June 6, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25

1 min.
By Managing Editor

 

Submitted photo

Operation Clean Sweep returns to Glorietta Bay on Saturday, June 25, 2022. After a two year hiatus the event will again be hosted by Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) in a partnership with the San Diego Working Waterfront (formerly San Diego Port Tenants Association).

Operation Clean Sweep is an annual cleanup of the entire San Diego Bay and Tidelands.

The Coronado community is invited to participate. Simply download the waiver: San Diego Working Waterfront waiver, complete it, and it can be dropped off at the Coronado Yacht Club office during business hours or emailed to [email protected]. On the waiver please indicate your T-shirt size, either Youth Medium, Adult Medium or Adult XL.

Check in Saturday morning at 8:30 am in the CYC’s South Parking lot, 1631 Strand Way, Coronado. Participants will receive a T- shirt, gloves, bags and instructions on where to begin. Service hours are available for groups and individuals. Other swag will be distributed as well!

Learn more here:
www.sdworkingwaterfront.com/copy-of-operation-clean-sweep

Submitted photo

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.