Monday, May 30, 2022
CommunityLetters to the Editor

In Response to “Curious Encounter”

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Patricia R. Faircloth

Thank you Susan for a thoughtful note concerning the health welfare of teachers in Coronado (and everywhere). Teachers make many, many personal sacrifices that are difficult for others to understand. They often put the importance of educating children above everything else. You understand and appreciate what teachers do and you spoke out. The world needs more people like you and the the teachers you spoke of in your text.

With Respect,
Patricia R. Faircloth

IN RESPONSE TO:

Curious Encounter

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]s.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.