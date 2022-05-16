Monday, May 16, 2022
Coronado Island Film Festival Hosts Final Film in The Student Classic Study Series

Saturday morning, May 21st at 10 AM, CIFF’s Coronado Student Classic Film Study Program presents William Wyler’s Roman Holiday, the eighth and final film in the 2022 Student Classic Film Series. The series has been widely attended by students on and off island. Take a break from all the end-of-year craziness and watch a great film!

By strange happenstance, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), an American reporter in Rome, realizes the intoxicated young woman he has allowed to “sleep it off” in his apartment is a missing princess. He quickly cobbles together a bizarre covert scheme with a photographer friend (Eddie Albert) for both to earn big paydays by clandestinely interviewing and photographing Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) touring the eternal city. Bradley’s clever plot runs into an unforeseen difficulty when he and Princess Ann find themselves drawn to one another in one of cinema’s most improbable romances.

Wyler’s film is perhaps best remembered for introducing American audiences to the luminously beautiful, uniquely charming and talented Audrey Hepburn in her Best Actress Oscar winning Hollywood debut. Gorgeously filmed on location in Rome, the critical acclaim and timeless enchantment of Roman Holiday shows the universal cinematic appeal of authentic love stories. Sixty-eight years after its 1953 premier, Roman Holiday still remains one of the most distinctive romantic comedies ever filmed, joyously celebrating the blossoming love between and a man and woman, a love always bound and guided by moral truth.

1953 movie poster

William Wyler was a true giant of the Golden Age of Hollywood. His career began in 1925 making silent Westerns. Over the next 45 years, Wyler directed more than 50 films in every conceivable genre. Oscar nominated as Best Director a record 12 times, he won three. In 1966 Wyler was recognized with the Irving Thalberg Award, the Academy’s most prestigious honor.

The Student Classic Series is open to all public and private High School and Middle School Students, homeschoolers in those age groups, and their parents. To purchase tickets visit: www.coronadofilmfest.com. The morning of the show only, as seating permits, a special “cash only” seating section is made available for others who would enjoy attending as invited guests of the students.

The May 21st Student Classic Film Study Series screening of “Roman Holiday” and post-screening discussion begins at 10 am and ends promptly at 1 pm at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Admission includes a small popcorn and drink! Scholarships are available and confidential; email [email protected]. We invite you to follow us on Instagram @coronadostudentclassicfilms.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL | The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation in good standing whose mission is to welcome makers and lovers of film from all over the world to the storied seaside village of Coronado, California to celebrate the magical art of visual storytelling. Coronado’s enduring love affair with Hollywood began more than a century ago at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, our festival’s Presenting Sponsor. Launched in 2016, CIFF quickly established itself as a unique, walkable, destination film festival. Through year-round events and screenings, Q & A’s, workshops, live performances, informative panels, celebrity tributes, and awards presented by juries of respected industry pros, the festival continues to attract filmmakers at every level of their craft, celebrities, and various industry notables who come to experience the best of independent, studio and student films in an intimate and welcoming environment.



