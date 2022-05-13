Sign-Ups are Open for the Low Tide Ride and Stride – Support First Responders and Wounded Warriors

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Coronado Rotary’s Low Tide Ride & Stride. Kick off summer and Father’s Day Weekend by running, walking or biking along Coronado Beach on Saturday, June 18. This new 3.1 mile up-and-back course is chip-timed with awards for the top five cyclists and runners. Enjoy waves breaking on the golden sands on one of the most beautiful beaches in world. Share the morning with dolphins, sea lions, a variety of shorebirds, and your fellow participants.

Every participant receives a beautiful long-sleeve tech shirt and a colorful, custom designed keepsake 25th Anniversary participant’s medal. Afterwards, enjoy the perfect locals‘ morning at Sunset Park with a continental style breakfast and a wide array of vendors. Relax in your beach chair to the music of local musician, Matt Heinecke.

What better way to begin your Father’s Day weekend — gazing at the ocean, listening to music and chatting with friends and family after a satisfying run, walk or bike ride across the same sands on which Navy SEALs train?

The Low Tide Ride & Stride is Coronado Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser with the majority of the proceeds going to support combat-wounded veterans and first responders.* The hundreds of thousands of dollars raised over the years by this event have become increasingly important to military and first responders — both local and across the nation.

In recognition of the impact of Low Tide Ride & Stride donations, the event has received both the San Diego Military Advisory Council’s Achievement Award and the Armed Services YMCA Admiral St George Award.

Sign up today at www.lowtideride.com

* Beneficiaries: Wounded Warrior Homes, Armed Services YMCA San Diego, Rotary Firefighters Home, and First Responders Children’s Foundation.





