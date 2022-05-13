Friday, May 13, 2022
CHS & CoSA DigArts Extravaganza: Film and Animation Festival, Graphic Design and Photography Gallery – May 19

Coronado School of the Arts Digital Arts department to hold film and animation festival with photography and graphic design exhibit showcasing advanced student work from the school year. The event will conclude with an award ceremony including a “Viewers Choice” category.

The show will take place on Thursday, May 19 at the Coronado High School Performing Arts Center located at 650 D Avenue, Coronado, California. The artist’s reception will open at 5:00 pm in the theatre lobby and will be featuring the works of photography, graphic design, and game design students. The film and animation screenings will begin promptly at 5:30 pm in the main theatre and conclude at 7:30 pm.

The show will feature short films, animations, multimedia pieces, and print pieces with live voting in an “awards” style show. This fantastic event is completely student-produced and hosted, and organized into small segments with occasional breaks.

Several Coronado High School classes will be involved in this performance including Digital Photography and Digital Media Foundations, and it will feature the Digital Arts strand of CoSA. The cost to attend is $5 for CUSD students/staff, senior citizens, military; and $10 for adults. This interactive show is sure to amaze with outstanding student talent and exemplary works.

 

 

 

 



