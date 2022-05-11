Bestselling Author and Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr to Appear In-Person

Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL, is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and will appear in-person at an event presented by the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore and held at the John D. Spreckels Center to discuss his new thriller, In the Blood, on Thursday, May 19 at 6 pm.

Carr served in Naval Special Warfare from 1997-2016 during which he had seven overseas deployments, which included Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Philippines. Over the course of his career, he led special operations teams as a Team Leader, Platoon Commander, Troop Commander and Task Unit Commander.

In his career as a writer, Carr has published five thrillers in the pulse pounding Jack Reece series. The first book in the series, The Terminal List, was written mostly on Coronado and has been adapted into a film starring Chris Pratt which will air on Amazon Prime this July. Carr is also the host of the Danger Close podcast where he goes behind the scenes to talk about the real life warriors and events.

In the Blood begins with a woman boarding a plane in the African country of Burkina Faso after having completed a targeted assassination for the state of Israel. Two minutes later, her plane is blown out of the sky. Over 6,000 miles away, former Navy SEAL James Reece watches the names and pictures of the victims on cable news. One face triggers a distant memory of a Mossad operative attached to the CIA years earlier in Iraq – a woman with ties to the intelligence services of two nations, a woman Reece thought he would never see again. Reece enlists friends new and old across the globe to track down her killer, unaware that he may be walking into a deadly trap.

To accommodate a larger audience, the Library will be using the Grand Room at the Spreckels Center next door located at 1019 Seventh St, Coronado, CA 92118. This program is free and seating is general-admission; however, if you would like to pre-order a book and receive priority seating, please call Warwick’s at 858-454-0347.





