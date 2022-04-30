Saturday, April 30, 2022
Jaime Guzman (1962-2022)

1 min.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by the family

Our beloved Jaime passed away April 22, 2022 following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jaime Guzman
July 9, 1962 – April 22, 2022

Jaime’s life centered around his loving family, wife Maggie, sons Jaimie, Alex and Diego, and daughter Sofia, his faith, country and community.

As proprietor of Coronado Barbers, Jaime became a fixture in the lives of many families in Coronado as well as military personnel and visitors to our island community. His participation and support of our local schools (coach to many young athletes along the way) was one of Jaime’s passions.

Jaime always gave 100% and was “in the game” to the very end. His presence will be greatly missed.

Memorial services to celebrate Jaime’s life will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Coronado. Reception to follow immediately at the parish. Rosary service at 10:30 AM prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the community for its generous outpouring of love, support and kindness, sustaining us during this journey.

Most sincerely,
Maggie and family



Managing Editor
