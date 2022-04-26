Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Danielle Rossetto Named New Destination Sales Director for Discover Coronado

1 min.

Longtime Hospitality Industry Exec Tapped to Oversee Sales Activities

By Managing Editor

Following an extensive search, Danielle Rossetto has been named destination sales director for Discover Coronado, the city’s official destination marketing organization.

According to Todd Little, executive director of Discover Coronado, in her new role, Rossetto will represent Coronado, one of San Diego’s premier meeting destinations, as well as its four iconic resorts: the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and the Glorietta Bay Inn.

With two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Rossetto was most recently a senior sales manager with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Her background also includes high level sales positions – in both the United States and Mexico – with elite brands such as Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Leading Hotels of the World, Camino Real and The Westgate Hotel.

“A resident of Coronado, Danielle is also an expert in local dining, private retail events and team building activities and is well equipped to lead all group sales strategies for Discover Coronado,” Little said. “Her knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to elevate the destination experience in Coronado Island.”

Rossetto holds a bachelor of arts degree in hotel/motel administration and management from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.

About Discover Coronado
Founded in 2010, Discover Coronado (DC) is the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, partnering with the local hospitality industry to enrich and enhance Coronado as a destination and spur spending by overnight guests. The non-profit organization’s important efforts generate the City’s Transient Occupancy tax, providing many public benefits to the residents of Coronado – ultimately improving quality of life in the area. For more information, visit www.discovercoronado.com/.

