Rotary Presents 26th Annual Golf Tournament – March 18, 2022

Join us! The Rotary Club of Coronado is presenting its 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament began in 1998 and is played on the beautiful Coronado Municipal Golf Course located adjacent to Glorietta Bay with stunning views of the Coronado Bridge. The Coronado Rotary Club’s annual Golf Tournament is the first yearly fund-raising event for the club’s Foundation which supports over sixty projects each year with financial grants. The success of the Tournament hinges on Rotary volunteers, corporate and individual donations and a healthy player participation rate. All of these elements have to come together to achieve success.

Your entry fee includes green fees, luncheon, beverages and post-game barbecue, as well as prizes for closest to the pin on all par threes and longest drives for men and women. It’s a full day of events starting at 10:30 am with registration and a putting contest. Shotgun start will commence at 1:00 pm. Two chances to win big include a $10,000 Hole-in-One prize on one of the par 3 holes and a $100,000 award to a randomly drawn participant who sinks a Hole-in-One at hole 18.

Help Rotary Club of Coronado support a variety of local, national and international causes. These include Warrior Foundation causes, Limbs of Freedom, San Pasqual Academy, CHS Senior Scholarships and the Barrio Logan College Institute among many others.

Join Rotary to participate with us in Rotary Santas, Flags on the Avenue, Wine Tasting to End Polio and Beach Cleanup, among many other activities to help the community!

Here’s your chance to make a difference while enjoying a terrific day on the links!

Be a sponsor! Contact Jaimie Centeno, Club Executive Director: [email protected] or 619-435-8334.

$250 donation: Your name or message posted on a Tee box or Green.

$500 donation: Your name or message posted on a Tee box or Green plus posting on social media, the Coronado Eagle and Journal and a favor.

$2,500 donation: Your name or message posted on a Teebox or Green plus posting on social media, the Coronado Eagle and Journal and entry for a Twosome in the tournament.

$5,000 donation: Your name or message posted on a Teebox or Green plus posting on social media, the Coronado Eagle and Journal and entry for a Foursome in the tournament and Dinner at a local Coronado restaurant valued at $500.

Let’s play!! To register, go to the Rotary Club of Coronado’s website: Rotary Club of Coronado and select the Golf Tournament tab. See you there!





