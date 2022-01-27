How Omicron is Affecting Sharp Coronado – Hospitalizations and Testing Info

Since its recent discovery, the Omicron Coronavirus Variant has quickly surged around the world. Although the symptoms appear less severe than other variants, the high transmissibility has increased positive cases and thus patient visits and hospitalizations as well, which is pushing healthcare providers to their limits. We are extremely fortunate to have the dedicated resources of Sharp Coronado Hospital right here in our community. We regularly reach out for updates to Chief Executive Officer Susan Stone who shares the latest information.

How many COVID patients are currently hospitalized and how are you coping with this latest surge, and what discoveries are you finding?

We currently have 18 COVID positive inpatients* hospitalized as of Jan. 26, 2022. For those who have been vaccinated, the progression of illness is much less severe and in general, we are not seeing vaccinated patients with the need for ventilator support or other complications of severe illness. The Emergency Department at Sharp Coronado Hospital is seeing record volumes and the increased volume has not yet reduced. The team at the hospital is stretched beyond what we would have thought possible, and I am so very proud of each and every team member in their heroic efforts.

* This can be compared with our past Sharp Coronado updates where the COVID positive inpatient numbers were

Dec. 8, 2020 — 15

June 29, 2021 — 0

Oct. 8, 2021 — 2

The hospital has and continues to provide COVID testing for patients coming through the Emergency Department, as well as for all inpatients and those needing testing for hospital based procedures. In addition, the hospital laboratory supports our community physicians who request these tests for their patients. The hospital lab will collect and process COVID tests as ordered by physicians.

That being said, we urge San Diegans not to use the Emergency Department as a COVID testing site unless it is a true emergency and you have significant COVID-19 symptoms or are at risk for serious illness, including those with underlying medical conditions (including pregnancy) and those age 65 and older. Not only are you saving yourself time and preventing your own possible exposure to illness, you are freeing up resources for those who are experiencing medical emergencies like heart attacks or life- or limb-threatening wounds. Plus, you are giving local care providers the time and energy they need to care for those patients most in need of urgent and emergent attention.

For Sharp Coronado Hospital Emergency Room visits at, you can look for available reservation times and save your spot in advance by choosing a time that best fits your needs. This helps to cut your wait time, and prepares the hospital staff for your arrival. After you choose a time, you will submit a form detailing your information and symptoms and the hospital will send you an email confirmation with the details of your reservation.

Since COVID tests in general are in short supply, what do you recommend for those needing a COVID test?

For those with symptoms in need of a COVID test, visit a County of San Diego testing location or consult other community resources such as 211sandiego.org for other testing options.

In addition, the Coronado Community Pharmacy on the hospital campus has begun carrying over the counter home COVID tests for purchase. Due to supply chain issues, we are limited in the number of home tests we receive. All households can now use the government website to order the free tests (four tests per each kit, one per household) at covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233.

COVID vaccines and boosters are available by appointment at the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm. For more information countywide, check out www.sharp.com/coronavirus/vaccines.cfm.





