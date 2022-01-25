Tuesday, January 25, 2022
EntertainmentDining

Valentine’s Day at Serēa with “Jack” and “Rose”

Promoted Partner Content

By Managing Editor

 

Serea
Image courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

On Valentine’s Day only from 5 to 9 pm, treat your love to an evening filled with grandeur at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. Take a seat on the expansive two-tiered patio at Serēa overlooking the Pacific Ocean with swaying palm trees to gaze upon and notes of the sea breeze lingering around you as you sip on a his-and-hers concoction.

Inspired by the film Titanic, couples can delight in a Jack & Rose — made distinctly for him and her. The “Jack” is bright and tart, combining Jack Daniels, Cointreau, raspberry, lemon, egg white, and soda, where the “Rose” is direct and elegant, featuring Absolut Citron, Chambord, rose, lemon, and sparkling wine.

Then, take advantage of Serea’s extensive menu of sustainable seafood and prime meats and give way to James Beard Smart Catch Leader and Executive Chef JoJo Ruiz’s Valentine’s Day specials, which will include a Tuna Sashimi, served with red shug, red grapefruit, pickled red beet emulsion, confit tuna aioli, and onion ash, in addition to a 24 oz. Prime Ribeye which will be served with morel mushrooms, king crab, creamed watercress veloute, grilled white asparagus, and a shaved asparagus salad.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable here.

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.