Valentine’s Day at Serēa with “Jack” and “Rose”

On Valentine’s Day only from 5 to 9 pm, treat your love to an evening filled with grandeur at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. Take a seat on the expansive two-tiered patio at Serēa overlooking the Pacific Ocean with swaying palm trees to gaze upon and notes of the sea breeze lingering around you as you sip on a his-and-hers concoction.

Inspired by the film Titanic, couples can delight in a Jack & Rose — made distinctly for him and her. The “Jack” is bright and tart, combining Jack Daniels, Cointreau, raspberry, lemon, egg white, and soda, where the “Rose” is direct and elegant, featuring Absolut Citron, Chambord, rose, lemon, and sparkling wine.

Then, take advantage of Serea’s extensive menu of sustainable seafood and prime meats and give way to James Beard Smart Catch Leader and Executive Chef JoJo Ruiz’s Valentine’s Day specials, which will include a Tuna Sashimi, served with red shug, red grapefruit, pickled red beet emulsion, confit tuna aioli, and onion ash, in addition to a 24 oz. Prime Ribeye which will be served with morel mushrooms, king crab, creamed watercress veloute, grilled white asparagus, and a shaved asparagus salad.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable here.






