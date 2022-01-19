Wednesday, January 19, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Voting Now Open for the 2022 Coronado Community Read!

By Coronado Public Library

Help choose the Coronado Public Library 2022 Coronado Community Read title! Vote for your favorite from the Top 5 list. Voting opened January 14 and will remain open through February 6.

Vote by going to commentcoronado.org or by submitting your vote to the ballot boxes located at Bay Books Coronado, the Coronado Historical Association, City Hall, the Spreckels Center, or the Coronado Library.

The Community Read program encourages discussion and participation in community-building events around the chosen title, which is selected by public vote. The winning book will be announced in mid-February, with related programs for the public taking place in April.

Presented in no ranked order, the top five books are West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge, Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea, The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, and The Dog Who Could Fly by Damien Lewis.

 



Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.