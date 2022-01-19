Voting Now Open for the 2022 Coronado Community Read!

Help choose the Coronado Public Library 2022 Coronado Community Read title! Vote for your favorite from the Top 5 list. Voting opened January 14 and will remain open through February 6.

Vote by going to commentcoronado.org or by submitting your vote to the ballot boxes located at Bay Books Coronado, the Coronado Historical Association, City Hall, the Spreckels Center, or the Coronado Library.

The Community Read program encourages discussion and participation in community-building events around the chosen title, which is selected by public vote. The winning book will be announced in mid-February, with related programs for the public taking place in April.

Presented in no ranked order, the top five books are West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge, Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea, The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, and The Dog Who Could Fly by Damien Lewis.





