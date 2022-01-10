Monday, January 10, 2022
Learn How to Sew Fun Textiles at This New Youth Event!

By Coronado Public Library

An introduction to fashion design for teens, this Thursday, January 13th!

Join us at 3:30pm in the Coronado Public Library Winn Room where we will be upcycling denim to complete our very own custom bell bottoms. (*optional jean jacket, or denim embellishment). In this course teens will learn how to use a sewing machine, sew a straight stitch, sew on patches, and make your own fashion drawings. We encourage you to bring in a pair of denim pants (flares, skinny jeans, etc. from homeor from the thrift store). If you do not have a pair of jeans, you can bring a denim piece of clothing (skirt, shorts), or choose from a selection of our jean jackets. Registration is required, please visit our website for details.

PLEASE NOTE: Sewing machines provided, but if you have one, we could use it! If you will be bringing a sewing machine, please let us know in the Comments field when you register. Thanks!

Presenter: Tracey Herriot of Clicbitz.

 

 

 



