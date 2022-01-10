Learn How to Sew Fun Textiles at This New Youth Event!

An introduction to fashion design for teens, this Thursday, January 13th!

Join us at 3:30pm in the Coronado Public Library Winn Room where we will be upcycling denim to complete our very own custom bell bottoms. (*optional jean jacket, or denim embellishment). In this course teens will learn how to use a sewing machine, sew a straight stitch, sew on patches, and make your own fashion drawings. We encourage you to bring in a pair of denim pants (flares, skinny jeans, etc. from home, or from the thrift store). If you do not have a pair of jeans, you can bring a denim piece of clothing (skirt, shorts), or choose from a selection of our jean jackets. Registration is required, please visit our website for details.

PLEASE NOTE: Sewing machines provided, but if you have one, we could use it! If you will be bringing a sewing machine, please let us know in the Comments field when you register. Thanks!

Presenter: Tracey Herriot of Clicbitz.





