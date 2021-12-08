San Diego Bay Parade of Lights to Bring Dazzling Holiday Cheer December 12 and 19

San Diego Bay will transform into a holiday haven on Sunday, December 12 and Sunday, December 19, 2021, when the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns. Presented by the Port of San Diego, the parade is one of the region’s most anticipated holiday events.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the parade, which entertains thousands of spectators with its dazzling line up of illuminated vessels. Approximately 80 vessels will take part in the parade, each adorned with lights and decorations to highlight this year’s theme, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

On both dates, the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island. The route proceeds to Harbor Island, the North and South Embarcadero areas, Cesar Chavez Park Pier, and ends at the Ferry Landing on Coronado. The entire procession takes about two hours.

Ideal viewing areas for the parade are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Cesar Chavez Park and Pier and the Coronado Ferry Landing. There is no cost to view the parade.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to sponsor the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “This year the parade is especially significant, celebrating 50 years of bringing holiday joy to the region, and having the public together outside to enjoy it in person.”

The parade is sponsored through the Port’s Tidelands Activation Program. The program sponsors community-based events and activities at Port parks and venues that promote the Port’s mission, activate the tidelands, and take place in the Port’s five member cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego.

As part of the event, the Port will provide special activations for viewers at Broadway Pier and Cesar Chavez Park Pier. Free bleacher seating will be available on Broadway Pier for both parade dates, and feature food concessions and festive music. Bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, at Cesar Chavez Pier, located at Cesar Chavez Park in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, there will be music and free holiday treats.

For more details on the parade and to view a map of the parade's route, visit sdparadeoflights.org.






