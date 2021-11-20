Sunday, November 21, 2021
Fatal Incident Involving a Jet Ski Collision Underneath Coronado Bridge

By Managing Editor

Source: Port of San Diego

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12:26 pm, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department received a radio call of a possible vessel collision underneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge involving four jet skis, with one of the involved subjects not breathing. A United States Coast Guard vessel in the area responded to the scene. Members of the Coast Guard pulled the unresponsive person from the water, began CPR, and brought them to a nearby dock. Harbor Police officers met the Coast Guard vessel at the dock and assisted with CPR.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the scene and took over CPR. A short time later, the individual was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The victim is a male, 20 to 30 years of age. His identity has not been released at this time. Other individuals involved in the incident were transported to various medical facilities for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

