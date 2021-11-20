Fatal Incident Involving a Jet Ski Collision Underneath Coronado Bridge

Source: Port of San Diego

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12:26 pm, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department received a radio call of a possible vessel collision underneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge involving four jet skis, with one of the involved subjects not breathing. A United States Coast Guard vessel in the area responded to the scene. Members of the Coast Guard pulled the unresponsive person from the water, began CPR, and brought them to a nearby dock. Harbor Police officers met the Coast Guard vessel at the dock and assisted with CPR.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the scene and took over CPR. A short time later, the individual was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The victim is a male, 20 to 30 years of age. His identity has not been released at this time. Other individuals involved in the incident were transported to various medical facilities for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.





