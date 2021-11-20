Carnegie Hall Pianist and Author to Perform, Share Secrets to Success – Dec. 2

Award-winning classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will discuss her new book, Whenever You’re Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams, and perform a few musical pieces on Thursday, December 2nd at 11 am at the Coronado Library.

Kim is renowned for delighting audiences with her combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, professional technique, and innovative concert experiences. A native of South Korea, Kim has inspired a passionate fan base from around the world at venues like Carnegie Hall, the Chamber Music Society in San Francisco, and the Stradivari Society in Chicago.

She credits her success as an accomplished performing artist and award-winning music educator to key disciplines, practices, and mindsets that she lives every day. In Whenever You’re Ready, she gives readers a personal glimpse into her life, shares wisdom and insights she’s gained from her experiences, and shows people how to achieve personal and professional success.

Participants can register at cplevents.org to reserve a seat for this event. Registration is encouraged but not required. This event will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages following the presentation.





