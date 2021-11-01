Nado Big Waves Video

Monday, November 1, 2021
Did you see the big waves last Tuesday? Tony Perri of Surf’s Up Studios did and he put together a video set to the Beach Boys’ All This is That. Take a break from the daily grind, take a few deep breaths and watch the big waves roll in…

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

