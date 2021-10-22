SB 9, Special Events, Parking Enforcement Discussed at City Council

Halloween Happenings, the 2022 Special Event Calendar, committee appointments and affordable housing fees were all part of the discussions at the October 19 City Council meeting. Police Chief Chuck Kaye gave an update on the License Plate Reader (LPR) enforcement. LPR parking enforcement started on January 1, 2021, and they have resolved start-up issues such as camera malfunctions, public confusion, geo-fence establishment, and dedicated employee commitment. He stated that businesses have reported good vehicle turnover with improved sidewalk appearance and a reduction in parking complaints. For 1/1/2020 through 10/1/2020, there were a total of 2,286 citations issued for expired meter parking and 581 for the same time frame in 2021. Chief Kaye noted that parking ticket revenue is not intended to be a money making function for the city and the true test of the system will be after the next summer season when things return to normal.

City Manager Tina Friend reported that Fire Chief Mike Blood and his lifeguard team are continuing to monitor the beaches and have not identified any environmental effects of the recent oil spill in Orange County. She also gave highlights of Coronado Halloween Happenings.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program will host its first live ceremony in two years on Saturday, November 6, at the CHS Performing Arts Center. The ceremony will also be shown live on Coronado TV and live streamed on social media.

Friend also noted that the last virtual public worship to give input on the Climate Action Plan will be held November 4. Feedback is encouraged to be given at commentcoronado.org.

Associate Planner Marissa Smith gave a brief presentation on the request to allow condominium ownership of four units at 554-556 G Avenue, which the council unanimously approved.

Assistant City Manager Dominique Albrecht gave details on the proposed 2022 Major and Moderate Special Event Calendar.

The six major community events are: Flower Show and FOL library book sale, MotorCars on MainStreet, Promenade Concerts in the Park, Fourth of July Celebration, Coronado Island Film Festival, Holiday Open House and Parade. The other five major special events include the Valentine’s Day 10K, Padres Pedal the Cause, Navy NWR Bay Bridge Walk/Run, Bike the Bay, and the Silver Strand Half Marathon. The five moderate community special events include Rotary Low Tide Ride and Stride, Fourth of July Rough Water Swim, Independence Day 5K/12K Run, Optimist Sports Fiesta, and the Open Water Swim. Variations included the Cornhole and Beer Garden fundraiser on Saturday, May 28, for the Fourth of July Committee. The Coronado Swim Association also requested hosting a beer garden after their Rough Water and Open Water Swims, but these were sent back to staff to get additional clarification on the location and scope of the requested alcohol waiver. Councilmember Donovan proposed asking staff to draft a policy for event alcohol waivers and City Manager Tina Friend said they are seeing increased requests, and it would be worthwhile to have guidelines in place.

Community Development Director Rich Grunow gave a presentation on the affordable housing in-lieu fees and public facilities fees. These fees were originally established in 1993, and have been the same since 1995, with developers required to pay $7,000 per unit in-lieu of dedicated 20 percent of units as affordable housing. Staff recommended hiring a consultant to conduct research to ensure fees are proportionate and compliant with the CA Mitigation Fee Act, and then bring back a new proposed fee schedule to Council. Councilmember Tanaka asked how much was in the fund and Grunow said approximately $2.5 million, which hasn’t been used in a decade. Councilmember Donovan discussed the difference between taxes, which have to receive two-thirds majority on the ballot to be imposed, versus these in-lieu and public facility fees, which are based on costs incurred by the city when development takes place. He suggested additional items, like fire and police services be added. Council unanimously voted to move forward with a fee study and looking into ways to best use the money.

Senior Planner Jesse Brown gave a presentation on the new mandates of Senate Bills 9 and 10. He noted that Coronado has 2800 parcels that would be eligible, outside the Coronado Cays, for potentially subdividing into multiple housing units. The original concern was that up to six or more units could be built on a single lot with SB 9, and that is not the case – it is limited to four units, with ADUs and JADUs excluded. SB 9 standards include: setbacks up to four feet in side and rear yards, FAR limits that do not preclude units up to 800 square feet, 16 foot height limits, parking of one space per unit, access to a street, new parcel minimum size of 1,200 square feet and no less than 40 percent of original parcel size, does not require demolition of 25 percent of exterior walls unless allowed by local ordinance, not a historically designated property, rental periods for 30-day minimum, and three-year owner occupancy requirement.

Density issues were of great concern to the councilmembers who want to make the new zoning standards as restrictive as possible to retain the village feel of Coronado. Mayor Bailey said, “We have had zero input and this has been thrust upon us,” and went on to outline the desired parameters of one story, four-foot setback variances, required parking through the Coastal Act, 16-foot height limit, and 25 percent of exterior wall demolition, with an 800 square foot size limit. Councilmember Donovan mentioned that this will have the most impact on density since the bridge was completed. Staff unanimously voted to have staff prepare an ordinance to set zoning standards that are compliant with SB 9 but will still fight density and maintain as much control as possible, while controlling building bulk and mass. Brown indicated that SB 10 in not as pressing because it allows but does not require cities to adopt an ordinance and is currently effective through 2028.

Marcus Echols-Booth was appointed as a new member of the Cultural Arts Commission until the term expires in December 2022.

Flavio Velez was appointed as a new member of the Street Tree Committee to serve for a three-year term until October 31, 2024.

Councilmember Donovan gave kudos to Naval Base Coronado Navy Life for their recent recognition from the American Academy for the Park and Recreation Administration with the National Gold Medal Award. This award represents excellence in Parks and Recreation in management, programming and conservation. This was Naval Base Coronado’s first entry and win of this award.





