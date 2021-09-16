Find a variety of events happening this weekend at the Coronado Public Library.

Our Autumn Concert Series continues on Friday, Sept. 17 with John Gutheil. Attend in person in the Winn Room or join us on Facebook Live at 1pm.

On Saturday, learn about the “Discovery of a Masterpiece.” Mallory Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, NJ. While she was cataloging the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial she uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s. After a year of research the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin. Mallory will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history. Register for the Zoom link at cplevents.org.

Capping off the weekend on Sunday will be the Left Coast Quintet, “From Blockbusters to Broadway.” You can hear them at 3pm outside at the Library Park.

We hope to see you there!