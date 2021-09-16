Thursday, September 16, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

This Weekend at the Coronado Public Library

By Coronado Public Library Events

Find a variety of events happening this weekend at the Coronado Public Library.

- Advertisement -

Our Autumn Concert Series continues on Friday, Sept. 17 with John Gutheil. Attend in person in the Winn Room or join us on Facebook Live at 1pm.

On Saturday, learn about the “Discovery of a Masterpiece.” Mallory Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, NJ. While she was cataloging the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial she uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s. After a year of research the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin. Mallory will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history. Register for the Zoom link at cplevents.org.

- Advertisement -
------

Capping off the weekend on Sunday will be the Left Coast Quintet, “From Blockbusters to Broadway.” You can hear them at 3pm outside at the Library Park.

We hope to see you there!

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library Present: A Panel Discussion for the Emerald Read

Join Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library for a panel discussion on Monday, September 20th, at 7pm in the Winn Room. Learn story telling and interview...
Read more
Community News

Ferry Worthy: A Fun Day Just Across the Bay

When you want an adventure across the bay but don’t want to get in your car, what do you do? Get on your bike,...
Read more
Community News

Newsom Overwhelmingly Defeats California Recall Attempt

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL AND SAMEEA KAMAL  SEPTEMBER 14, 2021, UPDATED SEPTEMBER 15, 2021The attempt to throw Gov....
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Winn Room Expansion Town Hall – March 24

The architect of the proposed Winn Room renovation will present his plans and the reasons for them in a town hall meeting on Wednesday,...
Read more
Community News

Story Times and Museums Come Together for Coronado

 In honor of Museum Month, Coronado Public Library will be leading Preschool Story Time from a different Balboa Park museum each week in February....
Read more
Community News

Model Railroad Museum’s Polar Express Exhibit Comes to Life with Story Time

All aboard! In partnership with the Model Railroad Museum, Coronado Public Library is co-hosting a virtual Polar Express Story Time on Sunday, Dec. 20,...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.