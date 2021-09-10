Coronado Unified Recruiting Substitutes, Increases Daily Pay Rate for Subs

Coronado Unified School District, like most districts in San Diego County, is facing a critical shortage of substitutes in both certificated teachers and classified staff.

“There are many days when we are scrambling for teachers and our district office staff or administrators are covering classrooms because we can’t find substitutes,” said Human Resources Director Armando Farias, who noted that Covid protocols for quarantine are a primary factor in the need for substitutes.

In an effort to build a pool of substitutes to help keep schools open, the CUSD Governing Board approved a temporary increase in substitute pay rates. “Our priority in asking for the pay increase is to ensure our daily rates are competitive with other districts in the area,” said Farias.

The new rates for substitute certificated teachers: $200/day; and $225/day for long-term (10+ days).

The new rates for classified positions are: Instructional Assistant – $16.07-$17.16/hour; Assistant Behavior Health Care – $16.63-$18.48/hour; Custodian – $16.49-$18.27/hour.

“It would be really great to see some of our retired community members come in and help us out. We have so many very knowledgeable and educated people who would be great substitutes in our schools,” said Superintendent Mueller.

All positions are posted on edjoin.org. For more information please contact Armando Farias at armando.farias@coronadousd.net.