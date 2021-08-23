Monday, August 23, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Not Normal Behavior of Mature Caring Adults

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Patricia Flores-Charter

Regrettably I am writing about the abominable behavior of some adults at the Thursday, August 19 Coronado School Board Meeting. The adults screaming and yelling disrupted both Public Comment as well as board members’ attempts to speak and calm attendees. One high school student trying to speak was brought to tears. The board president and police person present did not protect that student or gain order for what was an extended period of time.

What hurts my heart is the trauma this behavior caused both students and other attendees. Why would a student or rational adult attend a future meeting? I don’t understand how this behavior was allowed to happen and continue. What kind of adult role model was this for students and young people in attendance?

- Advertisement -

As a faculty emeritus from Southwestern College I can share that our board and chief of police created standards of behavior with college leadership that were publicized via agendas and read at the beginnings of meetings. Those included temporary removal of disruptive individuals with the opportunity for them to return once they had control of themselves. In my 20 years attending board meetings no one was ever removed. There was respect for differing positions made.

Lastly, a sitting board member made a political election announcement encouraging a “Yes” vote in the recall. This is an abuse of power by an elected official. Again, what did the students present learn from this behavior? Intervention is needed now to get meetings under control and standards for board member behavior also made clear to the public.

- Advertisement -
------

I’m offering my sincere apology to that student made to cry and any others present for this behavior. Please know that what you experienced is not the normal behavior of mature caring adults who are willing to have difficult conversations with grace and civility with their fellow humans.

Patricia Flores-Charter

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Stand Up, Reasonable People

Submitted by Kenan GultekinDear Reasonable Coronado Residents,If you value common sense and care about children, please come to the next school board meeting on...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Look at School Achievement in the United States, California, and Coronado Unified School District

Submitted by Robert P. Grobe, Ph.D.In the following paragraphs, I am going to summarize some comparative Achievement Information and try to shine some light...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Public Apology to CUSD Board, board meeting attendees, residents of Coronado and students

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson August 19, 2021This is my public apology to the CUSD Board, board meeting attendees, residents of Coronado and students.My upset behavior and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Environment Report: EPA Narrows Border Pollution Projects to Three

Written By MacKenzie Elmer, Voice of San DiegoRepublished per content sharing policyMy border-reporting colleague Gustavo Solis reminded us recently of the slow-going on solving the Tijuana...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 20, 2021

https://youtu.be/LSWPS2OhnPUCoronado Police are ready to welcome students back to school. Find out how officers are providing positive reinforcement at the schools in the latest...
Read more
Business

Fifth Time’s a Charm for Coronado Convention

In a true sign of recovery, the Hotel del Coronado and Discover Coronado hosted its first large scale, in-person event for convention and meeting...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.