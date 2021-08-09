Monday, August 9, 2021
The Dangers of Fentanyl – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (video)

By Managing Editor

Source: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

“Please take the time to share this video,” said Sheriff Gore. “It might save the life of your son, daughter, friend or loved one.”

On July 3, 2021, Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station put on his uniform and badge for his patrol shift.

He had no idea he was about to go through one of the worst days of his life after being exposed to Fentanyl.

If it wasn’t for the quick-thinking of his Field Training Officer, Corporal Scott Crane, in administering Naloxone, Deputy Faiivae would not be alive today.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has used body camera footage of this traumatic incident, along with interviews from Deputy Faiivae and Corporal Crane, to create a public safety video spotlighting the dangerous and often deadly effects of Fentanyl.

Fentanyl continues to be one of the greatest threats facing San Diego County and the nation. This synthetic opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just a few grains of fentanyl can be absorbed through the body and lead to respiratory failure and even death.

“Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise throughout our county,” said Sheriff Bill Gore in the public safety video. “Everyday, deputies recover fentanyl in our communities and the county jails are not immune to the dangers of this drug.”

In 2014, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department became the first law enforcement agency in California and the Western United States to allow all deputies to carry Naloxone. Also known as Narcan, Naloxone is a nasal spray commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Patrol deputies regularly use Naloxone on individuals they encounter who may be suffering from an overdose.

Every deputy working in our county jails also carries Naloxone in the event someone in our custody is experiencing an overdose.

The Sheriff’s Department has a comprehensive approach to keep illegal drugs from entering county jails. Our innovative strategy combines investments in equipment and technology, utilizing specialized resources and integrating investigative methods to provide a safe environment for those in our custody, as well as our staff.

The men and women who patrol your communities and work in our county jails work diligently and take every precaution when they encounter fentanyl and other dangerous substances.

For help with substance abuse issues, call the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240 or visit: up2sd.org/.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

