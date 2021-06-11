Summer Reading Program 2021

Summertime means Summer Reading at the Coronado Public Library. All ages can win prizes and be entered into grand prize raffles, as well as participate in activities and attend events such as the Summer Reading Kick-off Luau.

The Summer Reading Program, which runs from June 21 through August 13, is a chance to win prizes just for logging books read. All kids, teens, and adults are invited to participate. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.”

Participants can visit coronado.beanstack.org to register and log the books they read. Paper reading logs are also available for those who prefer.

Kids of all ages will earn a prize and an entry into the kids’ grand prize raffle for every five books read. In addition, they can log up to 20 books read for up to four prizes plus four entries into the grand prize raffle. They can also spin the wheel each time they come into the library for a chance to participate in a community art project.

Teens (6th through 12th grades) earn an entry into the teen grand prize raffle by logging two books they’ve read. They can also log up to eight books for four entries into the raffle and four scratch-off tickets.

Adults earn an entry into the adult grand prize raffle by reporting two books they’ve read, and can log up to 20 additional books for 10 more entries into the raffle.

The Summer Reading Program officially kicks off with the Summer Reading Kick-Off Luau on Friday, June 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the Library Park (lawn adjacent to the Library). This all-ages event will feature crafts, activities and musical entertainment. Registration is required, through cplevents.org. All in-person events will be subject to County of San Diego Health Department guidelines.

For more information, please contact the Library at 619-522-7390.