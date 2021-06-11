Electric vehicles are seemingly everywhere these days, but how functional are they in practice? Find out at “Eco-Wise: Electric Vehicle 101” on Thursday, June 17, at 11 am on Zoom. This program is part of the Coronado Public Library’s eco-focused lecture series, presented in partnership with Emerald Keepers.

Elaine Borseth, Vice President of the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, will discuss how functional electric cars can be and address common misconceptions. Participants will be able to get their questions answered about the benefits of electric car usage. The Electric Vehicle Association’s mission is to advocate for and educate others about electric vehicles in San Diego County.

Register at cplevents.org to receive the Zoom link to this event, or contact Jacqueline Luna, Adult Services Librarian, at 619-522-7390. This event will be recorded and made available for on-demand viewing on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages following the presentation.