Summer Youth Tennis Camps from Impact Activities

Monday-Friday 9am-3:30pm

Location: Coronado Golf Course/Coronado Tennis Center/Del Beach

Description: The full Coronado recreation experience. This camp is for kids who want to learn golf and tennis fundamentals, all while having fun in a safe and friendly environment. Learn new skills, meet new friends and finish the day with games on the Coronado beach. Be sure to pack a bag with lunch, your swimsuit, plenty of water, sunscreen, a hat and towel. This is a full day camp packed with activities.

Weekly Price: $495 (R) $520 (NR) / Week

*(R)= Resident (NR) = Non Resident

Dates: Week 1: (June 28-July 2), Week 2: (July 5-9), Week 3: (July 12-16), Week 4: (July 19-23), Week 5: (July 26-30), Week 6: (August 2-6), Week 7: (August 9-13)

Monday-Friday 11am-3pm

Location: Coronado Tennis Center

Description: Players will work on strokes, proper grips, volleys, footwork, serve and return as well as strategy through a series of drills and games designed to teach in a dynamic, safe and fun way! Players will be grouped according to appropriate ages and skill level. Bring your lunch, sun protection, and plenty of water.

Weekly Price: $400 (R) $420 (NR) / Week

Dates: Week 1 (June 28-July 2) Week 2 (July 5-9) Week 3 (July 26-30) Week 4 (August 9-13) Week 5 (August 16-20)

Coronado High Performance Camp (12-18yrs *younger players by approval of Tennis Director)

Monday-Friday 11am-3pm

Location: Coronado Tennis Center

Description: This popular summer camp is for advanced and competitive junior tennis players. It consists of intense daily drilling, strategic patterns and proper shot selection with emphasis on footwork, fitness and point play. Fridays are Match Play. You must be able to play matches to participate in this camp. Bring your own lunch, water and sunscreen. Younger players must be approved.

Weekly Price: $420 (R) $440 (NR) / Week

