City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 21, 2021

The City will honor 14 Hometown Heroes on Saturday, May 22, at the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to tune in to the virtual event in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the annual Memorial Day service for a limited audience, which will be live-streamed for those at home; the June 6 Free Summer Shuttle program kick-off; planning for the Fourth of July in case related activities are permitted; the new traffic signal on Orange Avenue and Avenida del Sol; the reopening of the Library’s Second Hand Prose; and Lilly, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.