Friday, May 21, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 21, 2021

By Managing Editor

The City will honor 14 Hometown Heroes on Saturday, May 22, at the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to tune in to the virtual event in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the annual Memorial Day service for a limited audience, which will be live-streamed for those at home; the June 6 Free Summer Shuttle program kick-off; planning for the Fourth of July in case related activities are permitted; the new traffic signal on Orange Avenue and Avenida del Sol; the reopening of the Library’s Second Hand Prose; and Lilly, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Balanced Budget and Summer Events Highlights of Council Meeting

An impassioned plea to allow bikes to use the Coronado Skate Park was made by CHS freshmen Eddie Reynolds and Chase Bergener during Oral...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 14, 2021

https://youtu.be/qpz9P3RFkzwThe City is preparing for more Fourth of July activities, if local, state and federal health orders allow them. Find out what is being...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Holds Three Coronado Town Hall Meetings

The second of Mayor Bailey's Town Hall series took place Tuesday evening on the patio at McP's Irish Pub. The first one was held...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

San Diego County Facial Covering Guidance Unchanged

The County of San Diego will follow California state guidance regarding facial coverings until the expected full reopening of the California economy on June...
Read more
Business

Charleston Shoe Company is Hiring

  "We are looking for motivated, energetic and fun-loving individuals to join our Charleston Shoe Company family at our Coronado location! We have flexible hours,...
Read more
Community News

Community Supports Local Family After Teen’s Death

A Coronado family experienced an unthinkable loss when CHS 10th grader Clark Salveron died at home in the night preceding Thursday, May 13.Coronado High...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.