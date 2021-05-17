Monday, May 17, 2021
San Diego County Facial Covering Guidance Unchanged

By Managing Editor

The County of San Diego will follow California state guidance regarding facial coverings until the expected full reopening of the California economy on June 15. The CDC’s updated mask recommendations that allow fully vaccinated people to resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, contain the caveat “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that facial coverings will continue to be required in most indoor settings for another four weeks. This will allow more Californians, especially children 12 and older who only last week became eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, to get vaccinated.

The current CDPH face covering guidance allows fully vaccinated people to gather outdoors without a facial covering, except when in crowded settings. Unvaccinated people should wear face coverings outdoors whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Face coverings are required in most indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. More information about the current face covering guidance is available here.

Coronado updated stats with data from San Diego County:

