Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Limited Memorial Day Services Scheduled For Star Park

By Joe Ditler
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES
RETURN TO STAR PARK, MAY 31
Memorial Day
Representatives from all the armed forces turn out to honor our fallen warriors during Memorial Day ceremonies at Coronado’s Star Park. Photo by Joe Ditler.

Memorial Day has never been taken lightly by Coronado residents. It always carries with it a special meaning here on the island, where the military has such a tremendous presence.

Last year, however, due to the Covid-19 scare, the physical scheduling of Memorial Day services at Star Park was cancelled. A half-hour digital tribute aired on Coronado TV in its place.

This year, on Monday, May 31 (10 a.m.) Memorial Day ceremonies will physically return to Star Park, but in a limited capacity. Only 100 chairs will be set up, for guest speakers and their families – participants in the program – and the wearing of masks and social distancing will be required.

As details of the event were being discussed and organized, it was made clear that this year’s Memorial Day services will be an attempt to “ease back to normal,” but, organizers stressed that anything could change, depending upon health guidelines leading up to the event.

In addition to VFW Coronado Post 2422, this annual event has been put together with generous support from the City of Coronado, the Marine Corps League (Coronado Detachment), United States Navy League, and the Military Officers’ Association of America (Silver Strand Chapter).

Nationally, Memorial Day is a time to honor our soldiers and sailors. Locally, past Memorial Day services have been attended by thousands of Coronado residents, whether directly or indirectly affected by tragedy or loss.

Memorial Day services will again be filmed digitally to give access to those who could not physically be present. The video presentation will be available on social media, YouTube and Facebook that day, and repeat several times. More information on the televised schedule will be released closer to the actual event.

For more information, contact Dennis Costa at (619) 435-6917. Or, email him at aocm1998@gmail.com.

This image, captured during an earlier Memorial Day tribute, demonstrates the huge turnout (pre-Covid scare) during Star Park ceremonies. Photo by Joe Ditler.

 

Joe Ditler
