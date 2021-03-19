Saturday, March 20, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 19, 2021

By Managing Editor

City Manager Blair King is leaving Coronado. Find out where he’s headed and when, and about plans to find an interim and a permanent city manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about reopenings at City facilities due to the move to less restrictive COVID-19 tier; a Shark Lab presentation; a virtual town hall being held to view and comment on concept plans for the Coronado Library’s Winn Room; the imminent closure of the COVID-19 testing site in Coronado; candidate interviews for the Administrative Services director position; and Asher, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

- Advertisement -

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Blair King Reflects on his Time in Coronado

One month shy of eleven years, City Manager Blair King will leave his position in Coronado on April 29, and head to Bainbridge Island,...
Read more
City of Coronado

King Resignation, Shark Lab, and Climate Action Plan Discussed by Council

At the council meeting on March 16, City Manager Blair King announced his resignation as of April 29, and he presented flowers to his...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 12, 2021

https://youtu.be/BMSW2ZswYb0The City held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Mathewson Park playground. Find out all about the playground’s new features in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Hiring Chief Executive Officer

Coronado Schools Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer Job Description Mission of the Foundation: Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

California’s Continuing Erosion of Local Control

Submitted by Mike DonovanOver the past five years, the California State Legislature has had a propensity to introduce and pass legislation that usurps the...
Read more
Military

Coronado Resident on Front Lines of U.S. Military Fight Against COVID

JACKSONVILLE - Petty Officer 1st Class James Pineda, a resident of Coronado, California, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.