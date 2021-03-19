City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 19, 2021

City Manager Blair King is leaving Coronado. Find out where he’s headed and when, and about plans to find an interim and a permanent city manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about reopenings at City facilities due to the move to less restrictive COVID-19 tier; a Shark Lab presentation; a virtual town hall being held to view and comment on concept plans for the Coronado Library’s Winn Room; the imminent closure of the COVID-19 testing site in Coronado; candidate interviews for the Administrative Services director position; and Asher, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.